Pictures of scantily clad women cavorting around Wayne Rooney in a hotel room after a drunken evening were always going to end up plastered over social media, but the former Man United star and now Derby County manager has called in Police, claiming he was set up.

It’s not the first time Rooney has been caught out seemingly playing away from home, and he’ll certainly have had to run the gauntlet from wife Coleen after another embarrassing episode.

The Rams had lost their pre-season friendly to Salford earlier on Saturday, and it appears that Rooney decided to ‘celebrate’ by going on the lash.

The Daily Mail report that there appears to be no wrong doing on Rooney’s part, and that the young girls involved seemingly took advantage of the fact that he was the worse for wear.

However, it’s believed that Rooney has approached Greater Manchester Police regarding being set up and photos taken without his permission.

It’s a story that’s set to run and run, and that’s the last thing he needs as he seeks to prepare Derby for the new Championship season.