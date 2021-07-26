Menu

Premier League midfielder is ready to push for a loan move to Newcastle United

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Admittedly it might not be the midfield arrival that Newcastle fans were desperately hoping for, but they need to strengthen in the middle of the pitch and Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury has been linked with a move for a while now.

A report from The Northern Echo has indicated that the Leicester City man is looking to play more regularly next season, and he’s willing to push for a loan move to Newcastle as a result.

Premier League sides are limited to two domestic loans per season and Choudhury would take up one of those slots, while it’s still thought that the club are trying hard to bring Joe Willock back on a similar deal but that’s taking longer to agree as Arsenal still don’t know what they want to do with him.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Chelsea should make him a statue’ – Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos believes one Blues player deserves ultimate accolade
Done Deal: Spurs announce their exciting new signing from La Liga and thank Sergio Reguilon for the assist
Offer made: Barcelona hope to receive as much as €25m as out-of-favour player looks set to leave

It’s also suggested that Choudhury was close to making the loan move to Steve Bruce’s side last January only for it to be blocked at the last moment, but he’s unlikely to play regularly for Leicester this season and would be a solid pickup for Newcastle.

More Stories Hamza Choudhury

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.