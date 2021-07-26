Premier League midfielder is ready to push for a loan move to Newcastle United

Admittedly it might not be the midfield arrival that Newcastle fans were desperately hoping for, but they need to strengthen in the middle of the pitch and Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury has been linked with a move for a while now.

A report from The Northern Echo has indicated that the Leicester City man is looking to play more regularly next season, and he’s willing to push for a loan move to Newcastle as a result.

Premier League sides are limited to two domestic loans per season and Choudhury would take up one of those slots, while it’s still thought that the club are trying hard to bring Joe Willock back on a similar deal but that’s taking longer to agree as Arsenal still don’t know what they want to do with him.

It’s also suggested that Choudhury was close to making the loan move to Steve Bruce’s side last January only for it to be blocked at the last moment, but he’s unlikely to play regularly for Leicester this season and would be a solid pickup for Newcastle.