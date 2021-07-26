Raphael Varane is already making preparations to travel to Manchester ahead of his potential transfer to Manchester United.

The Real Madrid centre-back has been at the centre of the transfer saga of the summer, ignoring a contract offer ahead of the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Determined not to lose the Frenchman for free, Real Madrid appear to be willing to sell their star defender, and Manchester United are hoping to take full advantage.

MORE: United’s Varane capture expected to be announced in hours

Le Parisien reported this morning that talks intensified over the weekend and that the two clubs are close to agreeing a new deal.

And the Manchester Evening News have followed up that report by detailing how Varane has already begun preparing for his move.

It’s reported that despite attending Real Madrid’s pre-season training, Varane has already made plans to travel to Manchester and that he fully expects to make the move this summer, already doing his homework on United’s defending last season.

According to the report, United are on the final round of negotiations over Varane’s personal terms with a fee close to being agreed with Real Madrid.