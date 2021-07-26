The news that Real Madrid appear more than happy for Manchester United to buy Raphael Varane is odd to say the least, and should sound a warning to followers of the Red Devils.

Los Blancos have only recently lost captain and talisman, Sergio Ramos, to Paris Saint-Germain, so to be seen to not be too bothered about his defensive partner opting for pastures new is worrying.

Varane has enjoyed incredible success whilst at the heart of Real’s back four, though it appears he believes that the time is now right for a change.

El Espanol, cited by the Daily Express, say that a fee of between £42m and £48m will land the World Cup winner, and it’s that income which has been said to delight the powers that be at the Santiago Bernabeu after a tough 18 months economically.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a good partner alongside Harry Maguire with Varane thought to be that man.

Hopefully Real’s stance won’t sway the Norwegian when United appear on the verge of doing the deal.