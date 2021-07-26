Menu

These Arsenal fans notice ‘sad’ training moment for ex-loanee that appears to prove reporter’s claim that star is ‘disconnected’

Plenty of Arsenal fans have been left very upset after spotting a ‘sad’ moment for former loanee Martin Odegaard during Real Madrid training.

During a shooting drill, Madrid players were in high spirits when everyone – including another returning loanee in Luka Jovic put the ball into the back of the net, Odegaard never received the same treatment.

Whilst the likes of Jovic, Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez to name a few were cheered on before their chances and heralded if they scored, there was complete silence when Odegaard scored in his turn.

Odegaard spent the second-half of last season on loan with Arsenal, impressing in his 20 appearances for the Gunners, but a permanent switch has never looked likely for different reasons.

Supporters are now wishing that the club can re-sign the Norwegian playmaker after he appeared to be frozen out in Los Blancos training.

Interestingly, this clip – which will be one from before the La Liga powerhouses lost their friendly to Rangers, has become a talking point just as El Larguero journalist Mario Torrejon shared that he believes Odegaard will leave the club, stressing that the ace looks ‘very disconnected’.

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful reacted to the sad moment: 

The training clip is about as close as you can get to seeing what a player ‘disconnected’ from their club would be treated like, something that has offered some Gooners hope of a return for Odegaard.

Odegaard did play 78 minutes of the defeat against Rangers, so Carlo Ancelotti certainly doesn’t seem to be ‘disconnected’ by the prospect of the attacking midfielder playing an important role for Madrid.

The training furore that has sparked reaction from Arsenal fans certainly seems to be strange, but it remains to be seen whether Madrid are actively looking to sell the ace, and importantly if the Gunners are still keen on Odegaard.

