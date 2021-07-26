Plenty of Arsenal fans have been left very upset after spotting a ‘sad’ moment for former loanee Martin Odegaard during Real Madrid training.

During a shooting drill, Madrid players were in high spirits when everyone – including another returning loanee in Luka Jovic put the ball into the back of the net, Odegaard never received the same treatment.

Whilst the likes of Jovic, Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez to name a few were cheered on before their chances and heralded if they scored, there was complete silence when Odegaard scored in his turn.

Odegaard spent the second-half of last season on loan with Arsenal, impressing in his 20 appearances for the Gunners, but a permanent switch has never looked likely for different reasons.

Supporters are now wishing that the club can re-sign the Norwegian playmaker after he appeared to be frozen out in Los Blancos training.

Interestingly, this clip – which will be one from before the La Liga powerhouses lost their friendly to Rangers, has become a talking point just as El Larguero journalist Mario Torrejon shared that he believes Odegaard will leave the club, stressing that the ace looks ‘very disconnected’.

May be nothing but looked weird. Here is a video of Madrid training, look at the cheers when the players shoot and compare it with when Ødegaard had a shot (total silence) pic.twitter.com/mSsu7oSLJK — Osman ? (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 25, 2021

Here is how some of the Arsenal faithful reacted to the sad moment:

Ok that’s a bit weird it literally went dead silent when he shot and it wasn’t like it was a dead shot either, come back to Arsenal Øde they’re not treating you right you saw the love the fans gave you when you came — afc_danzino (@0fficialCk) July 26, 2021

That is a bit strange — Jimmy AFC ?? (@jimmytozer) July 26, 2021

I think another loan is possible, maybe with an obligation to buy. — Amanze Kojak Nweke (@DaStreetScholar) July 25, 2021

This is so sad ? Arsenal should bring him back — J ? (@Jose_afc_x) July 25, 2021

thats acc kinda sad — Jacob ????? (@afcjacob2) July 25, 2021

He made a brother in 6 months. He hasn’t made many at Madrid & he’s been there for almost 6 years. I want him back so badly. People forget that how hard he would work to get stuff going. We need characters like that and idk y people rate maddison bc he far from that imo. pic.twitter.com/yu6ZhgneAh — Joel (@JoelJewell34) July 25, 2021

He’s going to come back isn’t he — ??? (@XavThe7th) July 25, 2021

I feel bad , come to arsenal and we will scream and sing your name for years — artatoes ? (@PodolskiFairies) July 25, 2021

It’s no secret that Odegaard is much more appreciated here at the Emirates. His return, in any capacity, will always be welcomed ?? #Odegaard #COYG — haas (@AFCxHas) July 26, 2021

??? Análisis | La derrota del Real Madrid en el amistoso frente al Rangers ??@mariotorrejon: “Creo que Odegaard se va a marchar del Real Madrid, lo he visto muy desconectado”https://t.co/TZK3EPstrx pic.twitter.com/rZm6gFYO1t — El Larguero (@ellarguero) July 25, 2021

The training clip is about as close as you can get to seeing what a player ‘disconnected’ from their club would be treated like, something that has offered some Gooners hope of a return for Odegaard.

Odegaard did play 78 minutes of the defeat against Rangers, so Carlo Ancelotti certainly doesn’t seem to be ‘disconnected’ by the prospect of the attacking midfielder playing an important role for Madrid.

The training furore that has sparked reaction from Arsenal fans certainly seems to be strange, but it remains to be seen whether Madrid are actively looking to sell the ace, and importantly if the Gunners are still keen on Odegaard.