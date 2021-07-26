It’s the end of the road for one particular Liverpool star, but far from the club making things difficult for him to move on, they’ve given him their blessing to find alternative employment.

Though he’s never set the world alight at Anfield, Xherdan Shaqiri hasn’t been an altogether bad acquisition.

On the face of it at least, he’s never caused a problem for Jurgen Klopp despite not managing to force the German into starting him on a more regular basis.

To that end, it could be why the Reds are willing to accept he needs to be playing elsewhere at this stage of his career.

“The important thing at this moment in my career is to be able to play regularly, but that hasn’t always been the case in the last three seasons,” the player was quoted as saying to Il Corriere dello Sport, cited by Get Italian Football News.

“This is why I told Liverpool that I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come. They will not hinder me.”

There’ll surely be a number of clubs ready to take the Swiss, however, links with Lazio have emerged and it’s safe to say that Shaqiri is impressed.

“Igli Tare has been doing an excellent job at Lazio for years. If it is true that he has a great respect for me, I am honoured,” he continued.

“I’ve been following Lazio for a long time, it’s a top club.

“Sarri’s 4-3-3? In general, also due to my characteristics, I like to play more offensive football and Sarri practices it. It would be intriguing.”