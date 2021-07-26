Despite there being a steady improvement at Man United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stewardship, one pundit has hammered the Norwegian for his management at the club.

TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook even went as far as suggesting that Solskjaer wouldn’t get a job at any of the other 19 Premier League clubs.

If the Red Devils are finally able to land some long overdue silverware, it could kick-start a period of success, just as it did for Sir Alex Ferguson in the early 1990s.