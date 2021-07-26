Wayne Rooney’s week gets even worse as he injures a Derby County star in a training ground 50/50 challenge

We’ve all had weeks where nothing seems to go right, but Wayne Rooney is having an absolute nightmare.

He’ll no doubt be facing several awkward questions at home after images were released of him with a mystery blonde earlier in the week, but at least he had the chance to throw himself into his work as a welcome distraction.

Unfortunately it appears that what he’s done is throw himself into a needless challenge when he was joining in with training, and he’s only went and put one of his players out for a few weeks:

Knightmare. Wayne Rooney under further scrutiny after training ground tackle leaves #dcfc midfielder Jason Knight out for up to 12 weeks with ankle injury https://t.co/JDWmzY7yAe — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 26, 2021

Knight played in 43 league games last season and also forced his way into the Republic of Ireland squad, while Derby are already short of faces in the team so this was really the last thing that anyone needed.

You have to fear what he’s going to do next…