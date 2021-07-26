West Ham United are now pondering a swoop for Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer, according to the Express.

The Express do not clarify whether Oxlade-Chamberlain, who started just twice last season, is an alternative attacking midfield option for the Hammers or if he’s targeted as an additional recruit.

It’s added that the East London outfit expect impressive former loanee Jesse Lingard to remain with Manchester United, whilst they are still in talks with West Brom over a £25m deal for Matheus Pereira.

Chelsea playmaker Ross Barkley is also someone that the Hammers have reportedly tracked.

The Express report that David Moyes is considering a loan bid for Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the 27-year-old one of the players that Jurgen Klopp may allow to leave this summer.

Klopp signed Oxlade-Chamberlain for a fee of £35m in the summer of 2017, per BBC Sport. The England international has reached heights that he didn’t with Arsenal but has also struggled with injuries.

See More: “Corporate clown” – These fans are furious with Jamie Carragher as he dismisses Gini WIjnaldum’s reasons for Liverpool exit

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid reportedly delighted with Manchester United’s pursuit of Raphael Varane Police called as Wayne Rooney claims he was set up by scantily clad women in hotel room sting Video: Pundit hammers Solskjaer and says no other Premier League club would employ Man United manager

Oxlade-Chamberlain was a winger until his move to Anfield, the Arsenal academy graduate now sees most of his action as a central midfielder.

The Express also note how the ace has been deployed as a centre-forward by the Reds in pre-season this summer, an area where West Ham need to bolster their options ahead of next season.

With the Hammers having Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek nailed on as their midfield pairing, you would assume that Oxlade-Chamberlain is being eyed to fill their attacking midfield void.

With that in mind, the Hammers may wish to focus on their other targets as Oxlade-Chamberlain is not a natural playmaker, with his strengths now lying as a central midfielder who can drive the ball forward.