Although he still has two years left on his current Manchester United contract, it appears that Diogo Dalot is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford as it’s been reported that the Red Devils have set the conditions for his transfer.

According to Calciomercato and cited by the Daily Express, it’s believed that AC Milan are exploring the possibility of taking a player that’s found it hard to dislodge Aaron Wan-Bissaka at United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to clear the decks at United, and there’s no real prospect of the Norwegian realistically being able to find Dalot any significant playing time at the start of the new campaign.

To that end, it’s in the player’s best interests to look elsewhere for employment.

It’s believed that a loan deal would be the most likely to happen at this point, and United have apparently told Milan that they would need to pay a fee in the region of £2.5m for Dalot’s registration.

An obligation to buy clause being inserted is United’s preference according to the reports, with the Serie A giants now contemplating their next move.