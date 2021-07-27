Menu

Agreement reached: Spurs officially confirm star with 236 appearances will leave the club this summer

It’s always a nervy time for veteran players when a new manager comes in, as they don’t know if their experience will be valued or if the new regime will look to rebuild around some more youthful players.

Toby Alderweireld has usually played for Spurs when he’s fit since his arrival in 2015, and he’s gone on to make 236 appearances in that time.

There has been some talk about him potentially moving on this summer, and it now looks like he is on his way out after Spurs made an announcement to say an agreement had been reached for his departure:

They don’t announce the exact terms of the deal but it does sound like a fee will be involved, while you can also be sure that the Belgian defender will receive a handsome pay packet in Qatar.

He will turn 33 next year so it probably does make sense to let him go if they have a quality replacement lined up, but Alderweireld has been an excellent player for Spurs and his experience will be missed.

