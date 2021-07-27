Menu

“Arsenal can have him” – These Chelsea fans would be delighted if Arsenal sign out-of-favour ace this summer

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

There was a time when players moving between Arsenal and Chelsea would seem largely unthinkable, but there were a few exceptions over the years.

It’s possibly a sign of how far Arsenal have fallen lately, but now the idea of them signing a fringe player from Chelsea actually seems pretty normal, and it shows just how big the job is for Mikel Arteta.

There has been plenty of talk about a potential move for Tammy Abraham, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the interest was there:

Abraham does have talent and there are games when he does look like a top-quality striker, but he can’t do it consistently and that’s why he struggles to get starts at Stamford Bridge.

He wasn’t particularly impressive tonight in Chelsea’s pre-season game against Bournemouth, while their performance actually seemed to pick up after he left the field.

It probably hasn’t boosted his chances of getting more chances under Thomas Tuchel next season, while there are plenty of fans who would happily see him sign for Arsenal now:

More Stories Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.