The English Football Association are continuing with their drive to make the top tiers of coaching more inclusive and diverse, with Ashley Cole’s England U21 role the latest BAME appointment.

According to the Daily Mail, former Arsenal and Chelsea star, Cole, is hoping to transition from a media career to a coaching one, and eventually find a job as a manager.

He will work alongside Lee Carsley on a part-time basis, whilst still coaching Chelsea’s U15 side whom he began working with a year ago in order to help obtain his UEFA Pro Licence.

Cole’s appointment to the England set up follows hot on the heels of Chris Powell taking up a post to work with Gareth Southgate and the senior side.

Both of their hires, as well as the moves by the FA to keep more BAME ex-pros involved in the coaching and managerial side of the game, provide a notable link for the black players in the side, and that can’t be underplayed.