Barcelona can offload €60m flop if Spurs make a move for former Arsenal star

Barcelona have made some really poor decisions in the transfer market lately, but the decision to spend €60m on Miralem Pjanic is right up there.

It’s not that he’s a bad player, it’s just that Barcelona’s problem for years has been packing the midfield with ageing veterans who have no sell-on value, and it was made worse by appointing Ronald Koeman who didn’t seem to value the Bosnian star.

He didn’t feature often last season and Football Italia have indicated that a return to Juventus is on the cards, but it actually involves Spurs in a transfer merry-go-round.

Essentially Juve need to offload someone to make room for Pjanic, and the main candidate for the exit door would be Aaron Ramsey, while it’s Spurs who are names as the most likely suitor for that.

There’s multiple problems there as he’s an ageing midfielder on a big wage and he would also come with some very strong Arsenal connections, so it’s not actually clear if the fans would want him.

Wolves are also mentioned but that seems less likely, and it’s thought that Barca would allow Pjanic to go back on a two-year loan to Juve if they can clear the space to bring their former star back.

