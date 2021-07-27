Benfica reaches agreement for Santos’ teenage forward; needs to discuss contract with starlet

The soap opera involving Kaio Jorge and Santos FC seems to be coming to an end. Following several interests from various clubs, the Brazilian side has accepted an offer for the 19-year-old.

According to TNT Sports, Santos has accepted an offer from SL Benfica, who put a proposal of €3-million. The teenager’s contract expires in December, so the South American club wants to sell this summer to recoup a transfer sum rather than losing him for free.

However, Jorge and Benfica need to agree on a contract with the financial details and term length needing to be discussed between the two sides for the deal to be completed.

Jorge is one of three players who are bent on leaving Santos in the coming weeks. The teenager has made 79 appearances for the São Paulo-based club, where he’s scored 17 goals and registered four assists.

Now the forward wants to try and see whether he has what it takes to play in Europe, and it could be in Portugal with Benfica.