Menu

Benfica reaches agreement for Santos’ teenage forward; needs to discuss contract with starlet

Benfica
Posted by

The soap opera involving Kaio Jorge and Santos FC seems to be coming to an end. Following several interests from various clubs, the Brazilian side has accepted an offer for the 19-year-old. 

According to TNT Sports, Santos has accepted an offer from SL Benfica, who put a proposal of €3-million. The teenager’s contract expires in December, so the South American club wants to sell this summer to recoup a transfer sum rather than losing him for free.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona can offload €60m flop if Spurs make a move for former Arsenal star
Man United star’s future unclear as report claims they regret giving him a huge contract in 2019
Done Deal: Arsenal confirm the departure of 26 year-old on a season-long loan

However, Jorge and Benfica need to agree on a contract with the financial details and term length needing to be discussed between the two sides for the deal to be completed.

Jorge is one of three players who are bent on leaving Santos in the coming weeks. The teenager has made 79 appearances for the São Paulo-based club, where he’s scored 17 goals and registered four assists.

Now the forward wants to try and see whether he has what it takes to play in Europe, and it could be in Portugal with Benfica.

More Stories Benfica Kaio Jorge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.