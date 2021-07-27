“Can we stop spamming” Man United star Marcus Rashford has two reasons to be delighted with Raphael Varane signing

It’s never been clear what Twitter users think is going to happen when they tag in their favourite players and ask for transfer news, but the lack of response sure doesn’t stop them from trying.

It now looks like Man United are going to secure the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, and Marcus Rashford reacted with this tweet:

Can we please stop spamming my posts now, oui oui ? https://t.co/qz8XNxGTjx — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 27, 2021

Clearly he can now be delighted that he’ll experience slightly less spam on his thread, but the signing of Varane suddenly fixes the biggest weakness in this United team.

They had plenty of firepower last season and would usually score goals, but they also found themselves behind far too often after some slack defending would cost them cheap goals, but the French star should have all the qualities to be the perfect partner for Harry Maguire in the backline.

Time will tell if Varane and Sancho are enough to finally deliver some significant silverware, but it now looks far more likely.