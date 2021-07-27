Deal agreed: Chelsea set to complete first summer transfer with player set for medical

Chelsea have struck an agreement with Marcus Bettinelli to join the club on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports.

Bettinelli was on Fulham’s books up until June 30th, but spent last season out on loan with Middlesbrough.

At 29-years-old, he now looks set to get the biggest move of his career, having agreed a deal with Chelsea to join the club.

Sky Sports’ belief is that Bettinelli is undergoing a medical with the Blues in London today ahead of official confirmation of the signing.

It’s unlikely that he will have any role to play in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, but Chelsea are in need of a third reserve goalkeeper.

Willy Caballero departed at the season’s end, with Bettinelli set to come into the fold to replace him.

Bettinelli may well never make an appearance for Chelsea, but he’ll be training alongside two top-class goalkeepers and with world-class coaches.

It’s understandable why he’s reportedly agreed to the move, even if he won’t be playing regular, or any, football.

