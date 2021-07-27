Chelsea and Man City in the running as Serie A giants list €70M forward on the market

Inter Milan have listed Lautaro Martinez for sale – with two Premier League giants in the running, according to Fichajes.

Lautaro has operated in the shadow of Romelu Lukaku for much of the past two years, but there’s no denying that, on his day, he is, in his own right, a world-class forward.

Inter will undoubtedly be unwilling to part with the Argentine, but considering the adverse effects of the pandemic in Serie A, the sale of Achraf Hakimi may not be sufficient if they want to provide new manager Simone Inzaghi with money to spend.

If it came to parting with another key figure in order to raise funds, you can be certain that they’ll do everything in their power to ensure that it’s not Lukaku that they’re selling, thus Lautaro could find himself on the market.

Fichajes believe that he already has, with Inter open to offers, and Chelsea and Manchester City listed in the running.

Both clubs are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, with Lautaro potentially being a realistically obtainable, top-class target.

Fichajes also list Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors. The asking price is thought to stand at €70M [£59.8M].

Let’s wait and see if any of the aforementioned clubs firm up their interest with a bid…

