Positive talks held: Chelsea outcast could be heading to Newcastle United in permanent move

Chelsea and Newcastle United are in talks over the permanent transfer of midfielder Ross Barkley, according to Simon Phillips.

Barkley has failed to deliver on the promise his showed as a youngster at Everton, largely due to continual struggles with injury.

After a strong start to his Aston Villa loan last campaign, the 27-year-old lost his battle with fitness and subsequently his place in Dean Smith’s starting XI.

While he doesn’t appear to have a future at Stamford Bridge, Barkley looks set to be provided with the chance to continue competing in the Premier League.

MORE: Chelsea and Man City in the running as Serie A giants list €70M forward on the market

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea and Newcastle have held positive talks over a permanent move for Barkley to St. James’ Park.

That’d be a good opportunity for Barkley to prove he can still cut it at this level.

Newcastle fans could be forgiven for being anxious that a move for Barkley means they won’t be getting Joe Willock re-signed this summer.

Willock was instrumental for Steve Bruce’s men in the second half of last season. Time will tell whether they’ll be successful in getting both.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news