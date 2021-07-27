Chelsea are said to be in negotiations over a shock move for Sevilla star Jules Koundé.

The Blues were not expected to spend big on defensive improvements this summer amid plenty of competition at centre-back.

Thomas Tuchel already has Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta to choose from, but it now looks as though Chelsea will spend big to strengthen the position.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made Sevilla star Koundé their prime defensive target this summer.

And the report also adds that Koundé is open to the move with talks between the two clubs expected to go ahead.

EXCL. Chelsea have opened official talks with Sevilla for Jules Koundé. He’s the main target as centre back, negotiations ongoing to reach an agreement. ? #CFC Koundé is open to accept Chelsea as next clubs as he wants Champions League football. Now it’s up to the two clubs. pic.twitter.com/M4bVua2NU7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

Chelsea can avoid the talks by meeting Koundé’s €80million release clause, but it’s likely they will attempt to reduce the amount they have to pay to sign the highly-rated French international.

Sevilla do need money to strengthen their squad this summer, but having brought in €25million for Bryan Gil, as well as receiving Erik Lamela, they are in a slightly improved position financially.