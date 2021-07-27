Menu

Medical completed: Chelsea FINALLY set to announce first signing of the summer

Chelsea are reportedly set to announce Marcus Bettinelli as their first signing of the summer.

Willy Caballero departed the club on a free transfer at the end of June, which left Chelsea without a third reserve to Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With a third-choice keeper very rarely called into action, the Chelsea board can acquire any old riff-raff to fill that spot – it doesn’t have to be the second coming of Lev Yashin.

As per reliable Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips, the man that the club have selected as their new third-choice shot-stopper is Marcus Bettinelli, formerly of Fulham.

Marcus Bettinelli is reportedly set to sign for Chelsea
Bettinelli is a free agent at current, and Phillips’ belief is that he is set to be announced as the first signing of Chelsea’s transfer window.

The keeper is 29-years-old, won’t cost a penny, and significantly, is home-grown, so won’t take up a foreign spot in the Premier League or Champions League squad.

There is a suggestion in the report that he underwent his medical yesterday, so this one looks to be as good as done.

