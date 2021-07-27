Menu

Chelsea set to lose another talented youngster to Bayern Munich

Chelsea FC
Posted by

16-year-old Chelsea midfielder Emran Soglo is set to sign for Bayern Munich, according to TSS.

TSS have been on the ball this summer when it comes to reporting on young players that are on the move, and it looks as though Emran Soglo is set to be the latest Chelsea academy star to jump ship.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MORE:Chelsea attacker edging closer to exit door after Blues give green light to transfer

Chelsea have already moved on Marc Guehi, Lewis Bate, Myles Peart-Harris and Dynel Simeu this summer. The fans are being forced to watch their future fall apart before their eyes.

Soglo’s departure will sting that little bit more with it being to Bayern, with Chelsea having lost Jamal Musiala to the Bavarian giants just two years ago.

Chelsea appear to have lost a gem in Jamal Musiala

More Stories / Latest News
Deal agreed: Chelsea set to complete first summer transfer with player set for medical
Man United consider raising £70m+ in transfer funds through sale of two high-profile players
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants Man United to make signing in this position before window closes

Musiala has gone on to become a key figure at the Allianz Arena, as well as a full international for Germany. He looks destined to be a star, and Chelsea let him slip through their fingers.

You’d think that there’s only so much of an exodus that Chelsea would stand for before the hierarchy stepped in, but with there being no clear pathway to the first-team, what’s the solution?

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Emran Soglo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.