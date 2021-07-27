Chelsea set to lose another talented youngster to Bayern Munich

16-year-old Chelsea midfielder Emran Soglo is set to sign for Bayern Munich, according to TSS.

TSS have been on the ball this summer when it comes to reporting on young players that are on the move, and it looks as though Emran Soglo is set to be the latest Chelsea academy star to jump ship.

BOOM ? TSS has learned that Chelsea are set to lose 16-Year-Old Emran Soglo to Bayern The attacking midfielder who can play on the wing also. Has just been called up to England u17s Chelsea must hate Bayern https://t.co/siR2dNbflI pic.twitter.com/PLKe9zUTPE — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) July 26, 2021

Chelsea have already moved on Marc Guehi, Lewis Bate, Myles Peart-Harris and Dynel Simeu this summer. The fans are being forced to watch their future fall apart before their eyes.

Soglo’s departure will sting that little bit more with it being to Bayern, with Chelsea having lost Jamal Musiala to the Bavarian giants just two years ago.

Musiala has gone on to become a key figure at the Allianz Arena, as well as a full international for Germany. He looks destined to be a star, and Chelsea let him slip through their fingers.

You’d think that there’s only so much of an exodus that Chelsea would stand for before the hierarchy stepped in, but with there being no clear pathway to the first-team, what’s the solution?

