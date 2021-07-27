Chelsea attacker edging closer to exit door after Blues give green light to transfer

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be on his way to Trabzonspor, according to Turkish outlet Millivet.

Batshuayi has struggled to make an impact under any manager since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2016.

None of Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri or Frank Lampard fancied the Belgian, and it doesn’t look as though Thomas Tuchel is a fan, either.

As per Turkish outlet Millivet, Chelsea have given the go-ahead for Batshuayi to be sold to Trabzonspor this summer.

Details are scarce in the report, with there being no clear indication of whether the deal would be permanent or a loan.

After an unsuccessful loan with Crystal Palace, it’s hard to imagine Batshuayi getting a better opportunity than the one reportedly provided to him by the team that finished fourth in Turkey.

Batshuayi has an excellent scoring record for Belgium – 22 goals in just 35 appearances – but has not been able to replicate that level of performance at club level.

You can understand why Chelsea appear willing to get him off their books…

