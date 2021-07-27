Wayne Rooney’s wife’s thoughts on viral hotel room snaps have been revealed

Coleen Rooney is right behind husband Wayne after pictures appeared to show the Derby County boss in a hotel room ‘stich-up,’ according to The Sun.

You will have seen the photos and read the reports, with Rooney having been pictured in a hotel room alongside some very attractive females, at least one of which was just in her underwear.

While that’d ordinarily leave him in the dog house with wife Coleen, Rooney was asleep at the time the photos were taken, thus was unable to give his consent, let alone encourage the behaviour from the girls involved.

As a result, or so The Sun reports, Coleen is fighting Wayne’s corner. She is thought to believe his version of events and feels as though he’s been hard done by in this instance.

A source is quoted by The Sun shedding light on Coleen’s position:

“Coleen is fully behind him. She feels he’s been the victim of a stitch-up.”

“She has spoken to him and is entirely backing his version of events. They are rock solid.”

England’s all-time top scorer has a pretty dismal history in terms of being faithful to his wife, before and after they tied the knot, so for Coleen to be behind him, you have to imagine he didn’t ACTUALLY do anything wrong here.

All we would say, though, is that the group of girls didn’t force him into their hotel room. What on Earth was a married father of four doing stumbling drunk into a room with other women?

