After being bombed out by Liverpool in controversial circumstances, one of their brightest prospects now seems destined to leave English football for the second time in his career.

The way that Bobby Duncan disrespected the Reds, via his agent at the time, left a sour taste in the mouth and also left Jurgen Klopp with no choice but to sell the striker to Fiorentina.

After an unproductive time in Italy, Duncan returned to England to play for Derby County, but as the Liverpool ECHO report, his time at Pride Park is likely to shortly come to an end.

The outlet suggest that Duncan is reportedly in talks with Denmark’s Vejle Boldklub with The Derby Telegraph claiming that the player was given permission by Wayne Rooney.

The team finished 10th out of 12 clubs in the Danish Superliga last season and, with respect, represents a real fall from grace for Steven Gerrard’s cousin.