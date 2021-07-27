Ahead of the new Serie A season, Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit by the devastating news that his sister has been hospitalised.

Katia Aveiro has contracted pneumonia as a result of complications with Covid, and that’s meant an extended stay at the Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in Madeira, according to The Sun.

It’s the last thing that the Portuguese needs as he battles to get into shape for the start of another demanding season with Juventus.

Under new manager, Max Allegri, the bianconeri will be expected to do far, far better than their fourth place finish last season under former star, Andrea Pirlo.

Unless his sister has recovered sufficiently enough by then, Ronaldo could be forgiven if his mind is elsewhere.

No stranger to the limelight herself, Aveiro, once a singer and now an influencer, would clearly have preferred to be making the headlines for reasons other than getting ill.