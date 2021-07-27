Menu

David Moyes and West Ham set their sights on £4.2m bargain

West Ham FC
West Ham United are said to be preparing a move for a new right-back ahead of the coming season.

The Hammers are hoping to expand their depth heading into the new campaign as they prepare to compete in the Europa League, as well as the Premier League.

An excellent campaign of last saw the Hammers secure European football for the coming season, but that means much more depth is required.

And it’s for that reason why David Moyes is reportedly looking to sign Udinese defender Jens Stryger Larsen, according to football.london.

Larsen impressed for Denmark at Euro 2020, reaching the semi-finals of the competition with his nation.

Moyes is looking to strengthen
And he could be made available this summer due to having just one year remaining on his current contract.

According to the report, Larsen could be available for as little as £4.2million this summer, and the Hammers are hoping to take full advantage.

Moyes does already have Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks and Ben Johnson to choose from at right-back, but it seems this bargain is too good to pass up, and the Hammers are keen to recruit the experience Larsen, who has 42 caps to his name.

