Enquiry made: Arsenal could land a genuine gamechanger as they look to sign striker made available for €70m

A lot of things have gone wrong at Arsenal in recent years, but their approach in the transfer market has left them in a tough situation.

Too many times they’ve thrown a lot of money at players who don’t have any sell-on value or simply aren’t good enough for a team with Champions League ambitions, so it could be an absolute gamechanger if they could sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

He’s slightly overshadowed by playing with Romelu Lukaku, but he’s also seen as one of the best young strikers in world football and great things are expected from him.

A report from Fichajes has indicated that Inter have made him available for around €70m this summer, and the Telegraph have followed this up by claiming that Arsenal have indeed made an enquiry.

Clearly that is a lot of money for Arsenal to spend, but if it’s affordable then they would have a phenomenal player who should score a lot of goals, while he’s still only 23 so you can also see him being sold for a big profit in a few years if he lives up to the expectations.

There would be a knock-on effect with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as surely it would mean that one of them would need to move on, but this would be such an exciting signing for Arsenal fans if they can pull it off.