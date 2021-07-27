With a few weeks still to go until the start of the new 2021/22 season, speculation continues to surround Erling Haaland’s next destination, however Borussia Dortmund’s Mathias Sammer has suggested that any club would be mad to pay his current asking price.

In a year’s time, it’s believed that Haaland could be acquired for €75m, and it’s almost certain that Europe’s best teams will be battling it out for his signature.

There continues to be strong interest from Chelsea, and even the current €175m that Dortmund have asked for wouldn’t necessarily be beyond Roman Abramovich.

Sammer, however, can only see a scenario where Haaland stays in the Bundesliga until 2022.

“I take it for granted that he will stay, so we agreed. Of course, from time to time it is not so easy,” he was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

“If a madman comes and puts 200 million euros on the table … It would be difficult to explain a refusal to that sum to our shareholders.”

When the striker is eventually available, it will be interesting to see the tactics employed by each club interested in his services.

There’s likely never to have been an auction like it and perhaps personal friendships will also come into play as Mino Raiola and the player’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, look for the perfect destination for Erling to continue his career.