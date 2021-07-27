Menu

Erling Haaland makes transfer admission amid Chelsea links

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has broken his silence on a proposed move to Chelsea.

Haaland is said to be one of the Blues’ prime targets this summer as they prioritise a new striker.

The Norwegian sensation has been linked with a whole host of clubs, but it’s Chelsea who are most likely to make a move, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft via 90min.

A price tag of around €175million has been discussed, but Haaland is not exactly thrilled by the size of the number being bandied about.

Haaland was asked about a proposed transfer this summer, and he responded, as cited by ESPN: “I hope they are just rumours because €175million would be a lot for one person.”

The striker is understood to have a release clause of around £68million that comes into play next summer.

But that is not going to stop Borussia Dortmund playing hardball having amassed a reputation for getting the most out of their sales in recent years.

And while it remains to be seen whether the fee will be quite so high, if indeed Chelsea do make a move, it is going to cost top dollar to land Haaland this summer.

