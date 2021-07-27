Everton slap a €90m price tag on star as Carlo Ancelotti looks to take him to Real Madrid

You always get transfer rumours involving former players when a manager moves on to a bigger club, so it was always going to be interesting to see if any Everton players were linked with Real Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb has suggested that Richarlison is one of his main targets this summer, but if he thought his old club might do him a favour with a reduced price then he couldn’t be more wrong.

It’s claimed that Everton are demanding at least €90m to let the Brazilian star go, and it’s a fee that Real can’t even come close to paying at this stage as they have some financial issues of their own.

The other positive for the fans is there’s no real sign that Richarlison is looking to force a move, so you have to think this is simply a case of Ancelotti looking at a player he knows and likes but it’s not going to go any further than that.