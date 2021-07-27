Menu

Everton slap a €90m price tag on star as Carlo Ancelotti looks to take him to Real Madrid

Everton FC
Posted by

You always get transfer rumours involving former players when a manager moves on to a bigger club, so it was always going to be interesting to see if any Everton players were linked with Real Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb has suggested that Richarlison is one of his main targets this summer, but if he thought his old club might do him a favour with a reduced price then he couldn’t be more wrong.

It’s claimed that Everton are demanding at least €90m to let the Brazilian star go, and it’s a fee that Real can’t even come close to paying at this stage as they have some financial issues of their own.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham leave key player ‘not happy’ after new contract offer
Newcastle United receive fresh loan offer for out of favour star
Manchester United are already planning for life after Paul Pogba amid transfer links

The other positive for the fans is there’s no real sign that Richarlison is looking to force a move, so you have to think this is simply a case of Ancelotti looking at a player he knows and likes but it’s not going to go any further than that.

More Stories Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.