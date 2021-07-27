Expected exit for Arsenal ace collapses over late failure to agree on the fee

You can’t hit every single time in the transfer market, and it appears that the decision to sign Runar Runarsson was a poor one from Arsenal.

It’s not a major disaster as he was only ever meant to be the backup goalkeeper, but he made mistakes when he was given a chance to play and it resulted in Maty Ryan arriving on loan during the winter window.

It appeared that the Icelandic international had left Arsenal with reports of his exit last week, but it now looks like that deal has collapsed at the final moment according to a report from Football.London.

It sounds like a loan move to Turkish side Altay Spor was essentially done, but something has happened late in the deal and an agreement can’t be reached on the loan fee.

Runarsson was expected to travel late this week to finalise the deal and go through his medical, but it now remains to be seen if there’s any further talks or interest in the keeper as he doesn’t appear to have a place at Arsenal next season.