Menu

Expected exit for Arsenal ace collapses over late failure to agree on the fee

Arsenal FC
Posted by

You can’t hit every single time in the transfer market, and it appears that the decision to sign Runar Runarsson was a poor one from Arsenal.

It’s not a major disaster as he was only ever meant to be the backup goalkeeper, but he made mistakes when he was given a chance to play and it resulted in Maty Ryan arriving on loan during the winter window.

It appeared that the Icelandic international had left Arsenal with reports of his exit last week, but it now looks like that deal has collapsed at the final moment according to a report from Football.London.

It sounds like a loan move to Turkish side Altay Spor was essentially done, but something has happened late in the deal and an agreement can’t be reached on the loan fee.

More Stories / Latest News
Erling Haaland makes transfer admission amid Chelsea links
Chelsea may be forced to pay more for Jules Koundé transfer thanks to Tottenham
Chelsea make €80m defender prime target and player wants transfer

Runarsson was expected to travel late this week to finalise the deal and go through his medical, but it now remains to be seen if there’s any further talks or interest in the keeper as he doesn’t appear to have a place at Arsenal next season.

More Stories Runar Runarsson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.