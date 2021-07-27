Tottenham appear to be closing in on one of their prime targets for this summer with reports in Italy claiming a deal is close.

Nuno Espirito Santo and new transfer chief Fabio Paratici are keen to bring in a new centre-back ahead of the coming season.

Spurs are in need of top quality centre-half having allowed Toby Alderweireld to leave for Qatar today.

And it seems Atalanta star Cristian Romero is the man they have in mind.

Romero impressed for Atalanta last season on loan from Juventus before making his move permanent this summer.

But after winning Copa America with Argentina, it seems Romero could already be about to move on from Atalanta.

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Romero is now ready to commit his long-term future to Spurs should the move go through with talk of a contract until 2026 with the option of another year.

An agreement has not been struck between the clubs just yet, but the report claims a £47million transfer fee is close to being agreed.