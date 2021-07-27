Although it isn’t clear if West Ham United is for sale or not, former Queens Park Rangers chief, Philip Beard, is apparently not giving up his pursuit of the east London club.

Messrs. Sullivan and Gold would appear not to necessarily need the money, albeit neither are getting any younger with David Sullivan a relative youngster at 72 years of age when compared to David Gold at 84.

Beard is fronting a UK-based consortium, and according to a tweet from journalist, Jim White, he is still exploring avenues which would enable a takeover of the club.

UK-based consortium, fronted by former @QPR CEO Philip Beard not giving up on buying @WestHam

Confirms original bid was figure requested by owner David Sullivan who WAS shown proof of funds.

“We remain committed to pursuing opportunities to purchase club.” — Jim White (@JimWhite) July 27, 2021

Since moving to the London Stadium, the Hammers hadn’t really hit the heights until David Moyes got them into Europe after a fantastic campaign last season.

If there’s a chance of the club being bought by owners who are willing to put in the money that the club needs to take them to the next level, there’s every reason to believe that supporters will be behind the move.