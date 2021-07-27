Fulham sees proposal for Flamengo starlet rejected

Fulham FC is heading to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League. Still, it appears as though The Cottagers want to take a new approach as they look to get back to England’s top-tier league.

The English club wants to venture into the South American market for talent, and they recently made an offer for Flamengo forward Rodrigo Muniz.

However, it didn’t take long for the Brazilian giant to analyze the proposal. O Dia reports that since it was a loan offer, the board declined the possibility of doing business and rejected the bid.

Fulham had offered €1 -million for a 12-month loan and a purchase option of €9-million. Furthermore, Fulham manager Marco Silva presented the project to Muniz and his representative, which caught their attention.

The English club was willing to make modifications to the initial offer, such as increasing the financial compensation to the loan and reducing the amount of the purchase option. Still, Flamengo did not advance in the conversations.