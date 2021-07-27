The fiasco surrounding Wayne Rooney’s nocturnal habits has taken another twist this evening, with news that one of the girls involved has seen her wedding called off by her disgusted fiancé.

The lurid details have been all over the front and back pages of the newspapers since Sunday morning, after three young women, Elise Melvin, Brooke Morgan and Tayler Ryan, took the former Manchester United and England star back to their hotel room.

Though it’s alleged there was no wrong doing on Rooney’s part, the fact that the trio took photos of the Derby County manager without his permission led to him calling the police.

The fall-out from the situation since then has been nothing but unsavoury, and now one of them has paid a terrible price for her stupidity.

According to The Sun, Elise Melvin’s fiancé, Stuart Rodger, has called off the wedding.

“Stuart ended it because it was all over the internet,” a friend is quoted as saying. “It’s not nice.”