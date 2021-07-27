Manchester City close in on England international with deal at an advanced stage

Jack Grealish to Manchester City is at an advanced stage, according to a report by The Athletic.

Grealish starred for Aston Villa last term before making an impact for England at Euro 2020.

It appears as though he’s set to be provided with a much-deserved opportunity to step up a level.

The Athletic believe that Grealish to Man City is now at an advanced stage, with Pep Guardiola having identified the Villa skipper as the right man to strengthen his squad.

If you’ve been keeping up to date on CaughtOffside, this news will come as no surprise.

We exclusively revealed a month ago that Grealish to Man City was set to be completed for £88m, with the player signing a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Grealish is now at the tail end of his holidays. Once that’s done and dusted, you imagine we could get some kind of official communication of his deal before long.

