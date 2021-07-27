Already into their third week of their Austrian pre-season preparations, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, could shortly be about to give the thumbs up to an 11th hour change.

Things have gone relatively well for the Reds so far, with two draws against Wacker Inssbruck and Stuttgart, as well as a win over Mainz.

Another game against Hertha Berlin is on the immediate horizon, but as the Liverpool ECHO report, there is the possibility of a switch to Evian.

Before Liverpool play Athletic Club and Osasuna at Anfield, Bologna are willing to play against Klopp’s men in Evian on August 5.

The outlet recognise that Klopp is a huge fan of the facilities that are on offer in Evian, and the change of venue and scenery may just provide the squad with a little extra impetus just when they need it.

The next stage of pre-season would also potentially see the return of Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk, with a firm decision to be made in the coming days.