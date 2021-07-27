Juventus agrees to pre-contract with Santos starlet

The saga surrounding Santos FC forward Kaio Jorge continues this summer, and the Brazilian club wants to sell, considering the teenager’s contract expires in December.

According to Brazilian football journalist Lucas Musetti Perazolli, Jorge has signed a pre-contract with Juventus. The report further states that Santos had agreed to a transfer fee from SL Benfica, but the player isn’t interested in heading to Portugal.

Benfica’s proposal was advantageous to Santos since it offered around €4-million, plus the involvement of two players with the Brazilian side negotiating from club to club. Kaio Jorge, however, did not want to play in Portugal. He has glimpsed Italy for months.

Santos already had difficulties looking to sell the player with only five months left on his contract. With the pre-agreement signed with Juventus, the Peixe finds itself in an even more hostage situation by Jorge as they’ll receive little for the teenager’s transfer since he and the Italian club hold all the power.