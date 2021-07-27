An update has emerged on Leeds United’s reported pursuit of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher spent last season on loan with Crystal Palace amid limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge, still only 21 years of age.

And after returning to the Blues amid West Brom’s relegation, the midfielder is once again in demand.

Leeds have been credited with an interest in Gallagher as they look to build on their fine first season back in the Premier League.

But they are not the only club interested, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, and their hesitancy could see them miss out.

“Bielsa is very keen on him. Likes his attributes and skill set,” Hay wrote on Twitter.

“Leeds do prefer to have permanent options and they would try for one but like with Ben White, they’re not always possible.

“Palace battling very hard for Gallagher too. He’s the midfielder they’ve been targeting.”

With that in mind, the Whites might want to get their skates on if they wish to pull off a move for Gallagher this summer.

Palace is likely to be an attractive offer for the youngster, given he can remain in the capital with a loan switch to Selhurst Park.

And so Leeds will likely need to make their interest clear in the near future if they want to beat the Eagles to the deal.