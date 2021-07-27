After a spectacular reintroduction to the Premier League last season, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have signalled their intent ahead of the 2021/22 campaign by registering their interest in a €30m Euro 2020 star.
Denmark and Sampdoria star, Mikkel Damsgaard, made a name for himself at the tournament, particularly after scoring his epic free-kick against England in the semi-final.
According to Il Bianconero, cited by Sport Witness, the Serie A outfit would want at least €30m (£25.6m) to be tempted to part with his services, but that hasn’t put the Yorkshiremen off.
Given how free-flowing Leeds were last season, adding the creativity and verve to their play which Damsgaard would arguably provide will certainly make them a force in the English top-flight.
If the Elland Road outfit can also shore up their back line with a signing or two, they’ll become harder to beat and would therefore more than likely improve upon their finish in 2020/21.