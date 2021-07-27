With less than three weeks to go until the start of the La Liga season, the transfer merry-go-round might just start turning for Barcelona now, with news that one first-team star is on the verge of a move to Juventus.

President, Joan Laporta, is still unable to re-register Lionel Messi, as there are no takers for some of Barca’s highest earners such as Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

It’s believed that other players either don’t want to leave or are unwilling to accept pay cuts on wages handed to them by the previous regime.

Laporta’s position is difficult to say the least, but news, via Sport, that Miralem Pjanic could soon head back to his former club will be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Signed by Barcelona in a swap deal with Arthur Melo that made no sense whatsoever, Pjanic has been an absolute disaster at the Camp Nou.

Barely used by Ronald Koeman, he failed to pass his audition when given the chance and a move would make sense for all parties.