Jurgen Klopp identifies replacement for outgoing Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool have already found their replacement for the outgoing Xherdan Shaqiri, according to a report published by James Pearce for The Athletic.

Shaqiri has never really been anything more than a bit-part player at Liverpool – despite providing sporadic impactful moments since his arrival.

The Switzerland star now appears to be set to depart, though, with Sky Sports reporting that he is attracting interest from a host of clubs abroad.

Naturally, if one player leaves, the coach will be looking to replace them in the transfer market – but Jurgen Klopp may not need to in Shaqiri’s case.

As per The Athletic, youngster Harvey Elliott is set to fill Shaqiri’s spot in the dressing room, with the teenager set to stick around at Anfield.

Elliott enjoyed a hugely successful campaign on-loan with Blackburn Rovers last term. It appears as though he’s being entrusted to make the step up.

The former Fulham man is only 18-years-old, so his inclusion would be testament to Klopp’s faith in his younger players.

Though, with FSG at the helm, he probably wouldn’t have been given the cash to sign a Shaqiri replacement anyway.

