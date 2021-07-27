Menu

Liverpool risk missing out on ideal midfielder as club establish maximum they’re prepared to pay

Liverpool face the possibility of missing out on Saul Niguez, with the club not prepared to meet Atletico Madrid’s demands.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who first of all note of the Reds’ desire to get Saul through the door this summer.

Saul has been a key player for Atletico Madrid over a number of successful years.

The midfielder was not at his best last term, which has intensified speculation that he could depart the Wanda Metropolitano.

Perhaps the downturn in his performance level has left Liverpool unwilling to splash the cash, as Todo Fichajes claim they aren’t prepared to pay a penny above €40M [£34M].

MORE: Liverpool eye another defensive addition with £8m move for interesting prospect from Serie A

Liverpool risk missing out on Saul Niguez this summer

That figure is thought to be insufficient from Atletico’s perspective, with Jurgen Klopp’s men running the risk of missing out on the 26-year-old.

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed, Liverpool really cannot afford not to sign a new central midfielder.

Saul appears to tick all the boxes, so you imagine Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping FSG release the necessary funds.

