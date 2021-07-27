Man United ace could leave just months after signing new contract due to expected big-name arrival

Of course no club wants to lose a good player fo nothing, but you do have to wonder about the decision for Man United to hand a new contract to Eric Bailly a few months ago.

Both Utd District and ESPN have indicated that the expected arrival of Raphael Varane isn’t far away, and it’s now believed that Bailly may push for an exit if he’s not getting to play regularly.

Unless Solskajer decides to switch things up and play with a back three then the Ivorian is never going to play over Maguire and Varane, while Victor Lindelof looks like the third-choice option at this point.

It does make sense to keep Bailly as a depth option but the talk around him has always centred around him looking to become a regular starter in the team, so if that was never really going to be the case then the new contract does look like a strange move.

At his point it sounds like Bailly won’t push for an immediate exit – he may look to assess his options and see how things work out, but it won’t be a surprise if he’s looking for an exit in January after only appearing in a handful of games.