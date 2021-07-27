Man United consider raising £70m+ in transfer funds through sale of two high-profile players

Manchester United are hopeful that they can fetch upwards of £70m through the sales of two high-profile players this summer, according to the Telegraph.

As is mentioned in the report by the Telegraph, Man United have already splashed £76m+ on Jadon Sancho, with £42m+ set to be spent on signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to make any further additions to his squad, it’s highly likely that he’ll have to sell a player or two of considerable value to balance the books.

The Telegraph note that both Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, both of whom are in the final year of their contract with Man United, could leave before the end of the transfer window.

The report claims that Man United could fetch around £43m for Pogba, while also getting £30m in the bank from Lingard, should there be the necessary interest in paying that from other clubs.

If both players were to be sold for their valuations, that’s £73m+ worth of income for Man United, likely enough for Solskjaer to be given funds to sign another player before the end of the window.

