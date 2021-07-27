Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants Man United to make signing in this position before window closes

Manchester United are still in the market for a defensive midfielder this summer, according to the Telegraph.

The Red Devils’ transfer window to date has been a successful one. Jadon Sancho has been drafted in from Borussia Dortmund, and as is mentioned in the report, Raphael Varane is on his way.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t yet appear to be totally content with his squad, though. The Telegraph believe that Man United would like to bring in a new defensive midfielder.

Scott McTominay and Fred occupied the two pivot positions last term, but there’s question marks over whether either are good enough to be starting for a team with title ambitions.

MORE: Medicals set: When Raphael Varane will undergo tests ahead of €50m+ transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid

A report by the Daily Mail earlier in the month noted of Man United’s interest in Declan Rice. It remains to be seen if they have the necessary cash to strike a deal for the England international.

Solskjaer may have to accept that financial restraints will leave his squad looking imperfect. Though, is imperfect really good enough to beat Manchester City to the title next term?

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news