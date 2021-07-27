It was one of the worst kept secrets in football, but now it seems that Raphael Varane is on the verge of swapping the Spanish capital for the north of England after Manchester United announced they had sealed a deal in principle for the player with Real Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to have worked tirelessly to bring the player to Old Trafford, and the French World Cup winner will complement Harry Maguire at the centre of United’s defence perfectly.

Maguire’s aerial prowess will be supplemented by Varane’s speed across the ground, his anticipation and ability to snuff out danger.

Spanish daily, MARCA, printed a statement from Real Madrid, who had already lost their captain and talisman, Sergio Ramos, to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in this window.

“Real Madrid would like to express their gratitude to Raphael Varane and his family and wish him the best of luck in this new stage of his career,” it read.

“Our club thanks the player for his professionalism and exemplary conduct throughout his ten seasons representing our colours.”

There appears to have been little reaction in Madrid to the news, but with the move all but confirmed, Florentino Perez may have to face a backlash from Los Blancos supporters.