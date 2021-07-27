Real Madrid midfielder considers moving to Arsenal before end of the summer

Martin Odegaard is considering returning to Arsenal, according to claims made by MadridistaReal.

Odegaard signed for Arsenal on a six-month loan in January, having failed to establish himself under Zinedine Zidane.

The Norwegian showed glimpses of quality in a struggling Gunners side before returning to Real Madrid.

The assumption was that Odegaard would compete for minutes in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad this coming campaign.

However, that may not be the case, with MadridistaReal reporting the player has left the door open to a return to Arsenal.

?? Info MR: la revista MadridistaReal puede confirmar lo que ya ha avanzado la SER. El sueño de Ødegaard era triunfar en el Madrid, pero se está pensando volver al Arsenal. Ni el entorno del jugador ni el club descartan su salida. pic.twitter.com/cZ3aKHi4BV — MadridistaReal (@RMadridistaReal) July 27, 2021

The tweet claims that neither Odegaard or his entourage have ruled out the possibility of leaving Real Madrid.

MadridistaReal’s belief is that he is considering returning to Arsenal before the end of the transfer window.

That would more plausibly be on loan, rather than on a permanent deal, which would be complex to pull off.

Arsenal already loaned Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid for two seasons, so getting Odegaard for another is not beyond the realms of possibility.

It doesn’t appear as though he’s made a definitive decision on his future just yet, so let’s wait and see how things pan out.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news