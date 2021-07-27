After making a great impression at St. James’ Park in the second half of last season, Steve Bruce will be gutted if he’s not able to secure the services of Arsenal’s Joe Willock for Newcastle United.

It appears that the youngster doesn’t have a future in north London, and his loan move to the north east certainly worked out well for the player himself and the Magpies.

However, his performances have put him in the shop window, and it appears that one former Gunner might just have tipped his current employers the wink as far as Willock goes.

According to RMC Sport and cited by the Daily Mirror, AS Monaco have thrown their hat into the ring for the player’s services.

Given that Cesc Fabregas now plies his trade in the principality, it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe that the Spaniard will have had a hand in highlighting WIllock’s qualities.

Whether the Ligue Un outfit will be successful with their approach remains to be seen.